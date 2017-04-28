BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28Harbin High-tech Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 8, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 9 and the dividend will be paid on May 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ywXnDb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing