FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party vendor security incident
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party vendor security incident

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos:

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party vendor security incident

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos - investigation determined unauthorized party first obtained access to payment card, other reservation information on aug 10, 2016

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos -brand was recently notified of a security incident through third-party hotel reservation system - sabre hospitality solutions Synxis​

* ‍hard Rock Hotels & Casinos says Sabre engaged cybersecurity firm, mandiant, and notified law enforcement and payment card brands about data security incident

* Hard rock hotels & casinos - last access to payment card information was on march 9, 2017

* Hard rock hotels & casinos- ‍sabre alerted hard rock hotels & casinos on June 6, 2017 that an unauthorized party gained access to account credentials​

* Hard rock hotels & casinos- unauthorized party gained access that permitted access to unencrypted payment card information, certain reservation information

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Chicago, Goa, palm springs among affected Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.