BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 1 Icahn Enterprises Lp:
* Hard Rock International - Hard Rock and partners reached agreement with unit of investor Carl Icahn to purchase Atlantic City's former Taj Mahal
* Hard Rock International - group will invest more than $300 million to purchase, substantially renovate and re-open casino Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.