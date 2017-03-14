March 13 Hardwoods Distribution Inc

* Hardwoods announces acquisition of eagle plywood and lumber

* Transaction purchase price was financed by a draw on company's existing us credit facility

* Hardwoods distribution- subsidiary rugby holdings purchased substantially all of assets and assumed certain liabilities of eagle plywood and lumber

* Hardwoods distribution- assets & sales associated with eagle acquisition will be consolidated into co's existing rugby distribution facility in dallas

* Deal for a total value of us$0.4 million plus up to an additional us$0.2 million subject to future sales performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: