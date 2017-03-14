French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 13 Hardwoods Distribution Inc
* Hardwoods announces acquisition of eagle plywood and lumber
* Transaction purchase price was financed by a draw on company's existing us credit facility
* Hardwoods distribution- subsidiary rugby holdings purchased substantially all of assets and assumed certain liabilities of eagle plywood and lumber
* Hardwoods distribution- assets & sales associated with eagle acquisition will be consolidated into co's existing rugby distribution facility in dallas
* Deal for a total value of us$0.4 million plus up to an additional us$0.2 million subject to future sales performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane