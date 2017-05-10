May 10 Hardwoods Distribution Inc
* Hardwoods announces record first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Hardwoods views trump administration tax proposals as generally good for us-based
businesses
* Anticipates continued modest organic growth in 2017, supported by solid market
fundamentals
* Hardwoods distribution-while about 11% of sales currently affected by antidumping trade
case, dont expect to have significant,long-term impact on business
