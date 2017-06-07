Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
June 7 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 9 percent stake in Jiangsu commercial bank for 249.08 million yuan ($36.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rA6J8U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* Qtrly loss attributable 277.2 million RGT versus loss of 3.67 billion RGT Source :(http://bit.ly/2rXseT4) Further company coverage: