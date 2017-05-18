BRIEF-Italy's Atlante fund buys 343 mln euros of bad loans from Cariferrara
June 20 Quaestio, manager of Italy's bank rescue funds Atlante and Atlante II says:
May 18 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
* Hargreaves Lansdown announces that Mike Evans has informed board of his intention to step down as chairman.
* Says will step down when a successor has been identified. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
June 20 Quaestio, manager of Italy's bank rescue funds Atlante and Atlante II says:
FRANKFURT, June 20 Forcing euro clearing out of London and into the European Union may be justified if the terms of Britain's departure from the EU do not adequately control risks, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.