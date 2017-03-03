March 3 Harita Seating Systems Ltd

* Says declares interim dividend of inr 3 per share Source text: [Harita Seating Systems Limited has informed the Exchange that at the Board meeting held on March 03, 2017, the Board declared second interim dividend, for the financial year ending March 31, 2017 at the rate of Rs.3/- per share (30%) on 77,69,040 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs 2.33 Cr]