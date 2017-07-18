FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says disappointed by magnitude of industry softening in qtr - Conf Call
July 18, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says disappointed by magnitude of industry softening in qtr - Conf Call

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Says disappointed by the magnitude of industry softening in the quarter- conf call

* says continues to expect growth in international markets in H2 - conf call

* Will need to reduce planned production in 2017, requiring hourly workforce reduction at some U.S. manufacturing plants - conf call

* says Australia And Japan new retail motorcycle sales down; demand up in emerging markets despite tax impact and demonitization in India - conf call

* says qtrly U.S. new retail dealer inventory down approximately 7,200 motorcycles year./year. - conf call

* says as a result of "tough" market conditions in the United States, co plans aggressive cost management in the near term - conf call

* says underlying demand remains strong in EMEA - conf call

* for remainder of year, expect y-o-y retail sales rates to improve over h1 of year behind increased marketing investment focused on growing ridership in U.S.

* retail sales in Latin America were down 8.5% in Q2 compared to last year driven by declines in Mexico partially offset by gains in Brazil - conf call

* says not looking to cut new bike prices in face of lower used bike prices - conf call

* on acquisition opportunities says co not going to close doors on growing ridership - conf call Further company coverage:

