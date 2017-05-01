BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Harmonic Inc:
* Harmonic announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $398.5 million to $418.5 million
* Harmonic inc - bookings for q1 of 2017 were $82.1 million, compared with $116.9 million for q4
* Harmonic inc - harmonic anticipates q2 net revenue to be $94.5 million to $102.5 million
* Says GAAP net revenue for q1 of 2017 was $82.9 million, compared with $113.1 million for q4
* Q1 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harmonic inc sees Q2 loss per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.16
* Harmonic inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.04 ranging to break-even
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harmonic inc sees 2017 non-gaap eps to be $0.02 to $0.16
* Harmonic inc - for 2017, harmonic anticipates gaap share loss to be $0.48 to $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
