* Harmony Merger Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000

* Harmony says form 10-q was unable to be completed in time as co was focused on filing preliminary proxy statement with sec for proposed deal with nextdecade