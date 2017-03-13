Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Harmony Merger Corp:
* Harmony and NextDecade agree to pursue merger; NextDecade a leader among U.S. LNG project developers
* Proposed all-stock transaction is expected to yield a combined entity with a pro forma enterprise value exceeding $1.0 billion at closing
* Deal includes additional stock consideration to be paid to NextDecade shareholders upon achievement of certain milestones
* Current harmony stockholders will own approximately 13.4 pct of combined company immediately following merger
* NextDecade will become a publicly listed company post deal
* Proposed all-stock transaction is initially valued at approximately $1.0 billion
* Pursuant to LOI, co, NextDecade have also reserved capacity for strategic partners to invest in company prior to closing of merger
* Harmony is being represented by Graubard Miller and NextDecade is being represented by King & Spalding LLP for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.