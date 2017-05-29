BRIEF-X5 retail names Svetlana Demyashkevich named CFO
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
May 29 HARPER HYGIENICS SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 49.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components