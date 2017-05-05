May 5 Harris Corp:
* Harris Corp- entered new fixed dollar accelerated share
repurchase agreement to repurchase shares of co's common stock
for initial payment of $250 million
* Harris Corp- new fixed dollar accelerated share repurchase
transaction agreement part of company's common stock repurchase
program
* Harris Corp- under terms of asr agreement, company will
pay prepayment amount to morgan stanley on May 5, 2017
* Harris Corp- final settlement of transaction under new asr
agreement is expected to occur prior to end of Q1 of company's
fiscal 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: