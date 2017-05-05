May 5 Harris Corp:

* Harris Corp- entered new fixed dollar accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase shares of co's common stock for initial payment of $250 million

* Harris Corp- new fixed dollar accelerated share repurchase transaction agreement part of company's common stock repurchase program

* Harris Corp- under terms of asr agreement, company will pay prepayment amount to morgan stanley on May 5, 2017

* Harris Corp- final settlement of transaction under new asr agreement is expected to occur prior to end of Q1 of company's fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: