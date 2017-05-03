May 3 Harris Corp:

* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.50 to $5.55 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.20 to $5.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.47 billion

* Harris corp - narrowed its guidance for fiscal 2017 and now expects fiscal 2017 gaap income from continuing operations of $5.20 to $5.25 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy17 non-gaap income from continuing operations of $5.50 to $5.55 per diluted share

* Says harris now expects fiscal 2017 revenue on an organic basis to be down about 1 percent from prior year

* Says harris still expects fiscal 2017 free cash flow to be about $800 million.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.55, revenue view $5.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S