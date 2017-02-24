Feb 24 Harsco Corp

* Harsco Corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.50

* Q4 revenue $360 million versus i/b/e/s view $357.1 million

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Harsco Corp says 2017 gaap and adjusted operating income expected between $100 million and $120 million

* Harsco Corp says free cash flow anticipated within a range of $60 million to $80 million in 2017

* Harsco Corp- "We currently expect our three businesses to see an improvement in underlying performance over course of year"

* Harsco Corp - adjusted return on invested capital is expected to range from 8.0 percent to 9.0 percent for 2017

* Sees 2017 net capital expenditures of between $80 million and $90 million

* Harsco Corp - "Our 2017 operating income is anticipated to improve only modestly at top-end of our guidance range"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harsco Corp - for Q1, sees adjusted earnings per share in range of loss per share of $0.01 to earnings of $0.04 compared with $0.03 in prior-year quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S