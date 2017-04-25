BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Harsco Corp:
* Harsco signs ten year, $60 million mill services contract in egypt
* Harsco Corp- metals & minerals division has signed a new, ten year mill services contract with Egyptian steel
* Harsco Corp- contract calls for provision of mill services at Egyptian Steel's Ain Sokhna plant
* Harsco Corp- Harsco's services at Ain Sokhna plant are scheduled to begin in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results