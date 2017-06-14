BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
June 14 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co
* Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for dupont-fmc transactions
* Dupont - companies continue to expect transactions to close in Q4 of 2017
* Dupont - Dupont continues to expect fmc transactions to close in Q4 of 2017
* Dupont - waiting periods for approval of transactions with fmc under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 expired
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing