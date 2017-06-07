BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 7 Harte Gold Corp
* Harte Gold announces $20 million bought deal private placement
* Harte Gold Corp - net proceeds received from offering will be used to advance development of sugar zone property, for regional exploration
* Harte Gold Corp says to sell 32.3 million common shares at a price of $0.62 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million