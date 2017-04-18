April 18 Harte Hanks Inc

* Harte Hanks announces initiatives to enhance strategic position and financial flexibility

* Harte Hanks Inc - Harte Hanks has secured a two-year $20 million credit facility from Texas Capital Bank

* Harte Hanks Inc - in addition, company has identified $10 million of annualized corporate and operational costs it will take out of business

* Harte Hanks Inc - plans to sell its 3Q digital subsidiary