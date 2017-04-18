BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 18 Harte Hanks Inc
* Harte Hanks announces initiatives to enhance strategic position and financial flexibility
* Harte Hanks Inc - Harte Hanks has secured a two-year $20 million credit facility from Texas Capital Bank
* Harte Hanks Inc - in addition, company has identified $10 million of annualized corporate and operational costs it will take out of business
* Harte Hanks Inc - plans to sell its 3Q digital subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.