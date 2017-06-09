BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 9 Harte Hanks Inc
* Harte Hanks reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 operating loss per share $1.92 including items
* Q4 loss per share $1.18 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $110.1 million
* Q4 revenue view $107.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Google says working on a new video format, called VR180, that it believes will make virtual reality content easier to create - blog