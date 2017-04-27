April 27 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
* The Hartford reports first quarter 2017 net income and
core earnings per diluted share* of $1.00
* Q1 core earnings per share $1.00
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly book value per
diluted share of $45.25 rose 2% from dec. 31, 2016
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly book value per
diluted share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income
was $45.80, up 1%
* Hartford Financial Services - q1 consolidated earned
premiums $3,473 million versus. $3,404 million last year
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - net investment
income increased 5% to $728 million, before tax, in q1 2017
versus $696 million, before tax, in q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $4.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
