BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Group Q2 loss per share $0.11
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:52 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Group Q2 loss per share $0.11

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* Hartford reports second quarter 2017 net loss per diluted share of $0.11 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.04

* Q2 core earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - qtrly consolidated earned premiums $3,490 million versus $3,444 million

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - book value per diluted share as of June 30, 2017 rose 6% compared with Dec. 31, 2016 to $46.84

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - excluding AOCI, book value per diluted share as of June 30, 2017 increased 1% to $45.50

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly consolidated net investment income declined 3% to $715 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

