BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says "clear that Aetna decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of Connecticut"
* Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says Aetna remains committed to Connecticut workforce and Hartford campus will continue to be substantial employment base Source bit.ly/2rkM07i
* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes