UPDATE 1-AIG CEO may reduce buybacks, focus on acquisitions
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 27 Harvest One Cannabis Inc
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of wholesale off-take agreement
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - unit is now permitted to store up to $6.25 million worth of cannabis at any given time in its level 8 vault
* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - received renewal of its license; license is valid until June 26, 2020
* Harvest One Cannabis-its unit United Greeneries Ltd received a renewal of its access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations cultivation license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.