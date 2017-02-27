BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Annual results for financial year ended 31 december 2016 will include a one-off pre- tax charge of £20m
* charge will not have any impact on board's deliberations regarding proposed 2016 final dividend recommendation
* company does not expect Ogden rate change to have a material impact on group's financial outlook for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)