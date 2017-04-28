BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Q1 live customer policies increased to 2.42 million as at 31 March 2017, a 14 pct year on year increase
* Q1 gross written premiums up 26 pct to 214.7 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Q1 market share of UK private car insurance (1) up to 6.7 pct as at 31 March 2017 (6.0 pct as at 31 March 2016)
* Q1 net revenue increased by 24 pct to 164.5 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017 (three months ended 31 March 2016: 132.7 mln stg)
* We look forward with confidence in our ability to deliver against our targets- CEO
* Confirms that Hastings is well positioned to continue its profitable growth, and deliver against targets set
* Recent ogden rate change has increased premiums across market
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.