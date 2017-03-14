March 14 Haulotte Group SA:

* FY operating income 26.1 million euros versus 34.4 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income 23.3 million euros versus 27.7 million euros year ago

* Expects to surpass 5 pct revenue growth in 2017

* Expects to return to a level of current operating profitability of 7 pct

* A dividend of 0.22 euros per share - relating to fiscal year 2016 - will be proposed at annual general meeting on May 30.