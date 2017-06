May 11 HAVAS SA

* REG-HAVAS HAS BEEN INFORMED OF AN INDICTIVE OFFER SUBMITTED BY VIVENDI TO ACQUIRE GROUPE BOLLORE'S STAKE IN HAVAS

* IF ACQUISITION IS COMPLETE VIVENDI WILL LAUNCH A SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON REMAINING HAVAS SHARES AT SAME PRICE, WITHOUT SEEKING A DELISTING OF HAVAS SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)