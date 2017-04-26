April 26 Bollore Sa

* Havas q1 sales organic sales growth 0.1 percent

* Havas ceo says remains confident about group performance in coming quarters

* Havas confirms its forecast for organic growth of between 2 and 3 percent this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)