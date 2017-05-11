BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 11 Havells India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 947 million rupees
* Says decided to recommend a dividend INR 3.50 per equity share
* March quarter total income 18.73 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 3.66 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.98 billion rupees
* Says approved termination of Jiangsu Havells Sylvania Lighting Co
* Says unit HHL proposed to enter into an agreement with FEILO to transfer remainder 20 pct stake in FML for a consideration of EUR 34.5 million
* Says liquidation of JV agreement is expected to realize 2.3 million euros for 50 percent stake held by co
* Says company would receive net proceeds of EUR 27.1 million from the agreement with FEILO
* Says HHL through its unit would transfer 100 percent stake in Havells Sylvania Thailand to FEILO for 1.6 million euros Source text: (bit.ly/2pzT7X1) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body