BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:
* Havertys reports sales for first quarter
* Q1 same store sales rose 1.6 percent
* Q1 sales $200.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.2 million
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - on a comparable store basis, sales for quarter rose 1.6%
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - written comparable store sales for quarter increased 1.0% over last year's Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.