WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:
* Havertys updates second quarter sales
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
* Haverty Furniture - written comparable store sales for Q2 to date after adjusting 1.6% for Easter shift are up 0.3%
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - written comparable store sales for Q2 to date after adjusting 1.6% for Easter shift are up 0.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.