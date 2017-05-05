Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
* HEI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS
* Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31
* HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $591.6 MILLION VERSUS $551 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.