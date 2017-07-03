FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries says HEI, Hawaiian Electric entered into amended, restated revolving unsecured credit agreement
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 8:53 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries says HEI, Hawaiian Electric entered into amended, restated revolving unsecured credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* Hawaiian Electric Industries says HEI, Hawaiian electric entered into amended and restated revolving unsecured credit agreement‍​

* Hawaiian Electric Industries says the $150 million HEI facility extended the term of the facility to June 30, 2022

* Hawaiian Electric Industries says term of $200 million Hawaiian Electric facility will extend to June 30, 2022, if, and when approved by PUC Source text (bit.ly/2uDSG0F) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.