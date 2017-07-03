BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries says HEI, Hawaiian Electric entered into amended, restated revolving unsecured credit agreement

July 3 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* Hawaiian Electric Industries says HEI, Hawaiian electric entered into amended and restated revolving unsecured credit agreement‍​

* Hawaiian Electric Industries says the $150 million HEI facility extended the term of the facility to June 30, 2022

* Hawaiian Electric Industries says term of $200 million Hawaiian Electric facility will extend to June 30, 2022, if, and when approved by PUC Source text (bit.ly/2uDSG0F) Further company coverage: