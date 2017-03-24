March 24 Hawaiian Holdings Inc -

* Announced ratification of a 63-month contract amendment with its pilots as represented by air line pilots association

* In H2 to make a one-time cash payment of $100 - $110 million to settle portion of outstanding other post-retirement plan obligation with pilots

* Ratification is also expected to result in an ongoing net increase to wages and benefits expense beginning on April 1, 2017

* Ratification is expected to result other benefits that will result in a financial charge up to $30 million in q1

* Ratification is expected to result in one-time cash payment of about $55 - $60 million in Q1 related to a ratification bonus