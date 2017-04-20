Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Hawaiian Holdings Inc-
* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.68
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.04
* Hawaiian Holdings - raising guidance range for available seat miles and gallons of jet fuel to be consumed for full year ending december 31, 2017
* Sees q2 2017 asms up 3% to up 5%
* Sees q2 2017 operating revenue per asm up 4.5% to up 7.5%
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees q2 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items up in mid-single digit
* Qtrly total operating revenue $614.2 million versus $551.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $611.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation