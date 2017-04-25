BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Hawkins Inc:
* Hawkins, Inc announces hiring of Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp to assume role of chief financial officer, vice president and treasurer
* Says Oldenkamp joins Hawkins Inc from MTS Systems Corp
* Hawkins Inc - Oldenkamp to join co as CFO after filing of company's annual report on form 10-k, which is expected in early June of 2017
* Hawkins Inc - Kathleen Pepski had previously announced her planned retirement, will remain in roles of CFO and treasurer until that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results