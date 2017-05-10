May 10 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc

* Hawthorn Bancshares announces increased cash dividend and stock dividend

* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - Approved an increase in quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, or 16.7%, to a total of $0.07 per share

* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - Board also approved a special stock dividend of 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: