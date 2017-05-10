BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc
* Hawthorn Bancshares announces increased cash dividend and stock dividend
* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - Approved an increase in quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, or 16.7%, to a total of $0.07 per share
* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - Board also approved a special stock dividend of 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"