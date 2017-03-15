BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc
* Hawthorn Bancshares reports 2016 financial results
* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.35
* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income $10.38 million versus $10.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast