PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 Haynes Publishing Group Plc
* Like-For-Like profit before tax and exceptional items for 12 month period, excluding exchange rate movements is expected to be up to 15 pct ahead
* Reportable profit before tax and exceptional items is expected to be c.40 pct ahead of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.