UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 6 HB Fuller Co
* H.B. Fuller announces $200 million share repurchase program; increases quarterly dividend
* HB Fuller Co - To increase company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.14 per share of common stock to $0.15 per share of common stock
* HB Fuller Co - Dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock is payable on May 4, 2017
* HB Fuller Co - Authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of company's outstanding common shares for a period of up to five years
* HB Fuller Co - The share repurchase authorization replaces company's previous authorization that was approved in September of 2010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.