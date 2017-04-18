April 18 HB Fuller Co:
* On April 12, 2017, co and certain of its foreign
subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* New credit agreement is intended to replace credit
agreement dated as of October 31, 2014
* New credit agreement establishes $400 million
multi-currency revolving credit facility and a $100.0 million
term credit facility
* Term facility was drawn in full on April 12, 2017 and used
to pay $100.0 million then outstanding under prior credit
agreement
* New credit agreement expires on April 12, 2022, at which
time all outstanding loans under credit facilities mature
* Company may use credit facilities to repay certain
existing indebtedness among other things
Source text (bit.ly/2peBss2)
