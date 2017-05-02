BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
May 2 Hudson's Bay Co
* HBC announces departure of chief financial officer
* Hudson's bay co - Paul Beesley, has made decision to resign in early july
* Hudson's Bay Co - Beesley will continue in his role over next two months to ensure a smooth transition
* Company has engaged a executive search firm to assist in recruiting a new cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
* Sterling slides on PM May's shrinking election lead, UK GDP miss