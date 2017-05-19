BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
May 19 HC International Inc
* Unit, Digital China Investments Ltd, Digital China, and co entered into formal SPA as contemplated under framework agreement
* Unit to purchase and Digital China Investments Limited to sell sale shares for a consideration of RMB1.08 billion
* Upon entering into formal SPA, framework agreement is superseded and therefore terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions