Feb 27 HC SemiTek Corp

* Says it returns to net profit of 267.2 million yuan ($38.86 million) in 2016 vs net loss of 96.0 million yuan year ago

* Says it expects to return to net profit of 76-81 million yuan in Q1 vs net loss of 13.9 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2loUR42; bit.ly/2mAK0Ez

