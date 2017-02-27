UPDATE 2-BA battles third day of disruption, image blow after IT meltdown
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Feb 27 HC SemiTek Corp
* Says it returns to net profit of 267.2 million yuan ($38.86 million) in 2016 vs net loss of 96.0 million yuan year ago
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 76-81 million yuan in Q1 vs net loss of 13.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2loUR42; bit.ly/2mAK0Ez
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Army says it has control of city (Recasts, adds detail throughout)