BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 1 Hc Surgical Specialists Ltd
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Jessie Low Mui Choo to acquire 49.0% equity interest in Medinex
* Total purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is s$4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease