in 13 hours
BRIEF-HC Surgical Specialists says HSN Healthcare enters joint venture agreement
#Healthcare
July 6, 2017 / 3:03 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-HC Surgical Specialists says HSN Healthcare enters joint venture agreement

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Hc Surgical Specialists Limited

* Entry into a joint venture agreement by an associated company

* ‍Pursuant to terms of JVA, HSN shall subscribe to a 55% shareholding interest in Nex Healthcare for S$1.858 million​

* Entered into JV with Tan Teck Jack, Chee Boon Ping, Goh Tze Chien, Kelvin, Amy Wee & Nex Healthcare

* Agreemnt to manage Nex Healthcare as a joint venture company

* JVA is not expected to have material impact on earnings per share of group for current financial year ending 31 May 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

