BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao confirms to issue 1.3 bln yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate of 7 pct
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 1 HC Surgical Specialists Limited :
* Proposed acquisition of 51.0% of the entire issued share capital in Medical L & C Services Pte Ltd
* Enters sale and purchase agreement with Lai Junxu to acquire 51.0% of total issued share capital of Medical L & C Services Pte
* Total purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is S$1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28