June 1 HC Surgical Specialists Limited :

* Proposed acquisition of 51.0% of the entire issued share capital in Medical L & C Services Pte Ltd

* Enters sale and purchase agreement with Lai Junxu to acquire 51.0% of total issued share capital of Medical L & C Services Pte

* Total purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is S$1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: