May 2 Hca Holdings Inc

* Hca holdings ceo says actively engaged in discussions with policymakers in washington about health care reform - conf call

* Hca holdings says "growth in overall commercial demand in our market has been slowing as compared to strong growth in 2014 through q1 of 2016"

* Hca holdings says "softness in commercial volumes, we believe, is the impact of competitive pressures" - conf call

* Hca holdings says "we'll see if we can continue to achieve some opportunities for growth through acquisitions... It's more active than say over past couple of years" Further company coverage: